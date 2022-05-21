2,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.47. 2,422,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,085. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

