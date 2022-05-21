2,619 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 738,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

