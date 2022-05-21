$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $274.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.53 million to $278.10 million. CONMED reported sales of $255.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CNMD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. CONMED has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

