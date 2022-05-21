2,753 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.77. 652,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,990. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.16 and its 200 day moving average is $413.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

