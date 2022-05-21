$284.05 Million in Sales Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post $284.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.55 million and the highest is $287.20 million. WW International posted sales of $311.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,625. WW International has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

