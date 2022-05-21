3,038 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Aptiv stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

