3,292 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,357,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

