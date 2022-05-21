$338.57 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $338.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.41 million to $344.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 2,745,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

