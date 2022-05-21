$348.27 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report $348.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.45 million. RadNet reported sales of $333.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 407,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,674. RadNet has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

