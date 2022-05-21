35,700 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the period.
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $23.15.
