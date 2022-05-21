3,696 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $12.58 on Friday, reaching $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
