$38.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to report $38.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.95 million and the highest is $43.15 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $341.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $57.37. 431,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.