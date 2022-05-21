3,979 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 329,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 33,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,390,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,834. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

