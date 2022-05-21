4,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

