4,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $148.57.
In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
