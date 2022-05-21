43,400 Shares in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

MCAAU stock remained flat at $$10.19 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

