4,802 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 440,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 555,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

