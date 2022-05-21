$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.