$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

