5,222 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,193,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,287,000 after buying an additional 864,212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 670,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

