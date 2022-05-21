$54.15 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841. The company has a market capitalization of $804.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $60.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.