$54.75 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.39 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $55.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $219.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.10. 49,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

