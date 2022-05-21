5,872 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$49.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 580,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

