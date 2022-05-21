$594.46 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $594.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $583.00 million and the highest is $610.80 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

WBS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,681. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $719,595. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.