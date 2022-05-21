611,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Purchased by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 611,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Argus Capital accounts for approximately 4.4% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Argus Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Argus Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

