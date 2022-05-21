$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Cutera reported sales of $58.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $263.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $301.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 530,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

