68,804 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 942.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 1,956,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 5,437,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,872. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.