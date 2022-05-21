75,000 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.35% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.60. The company had a trading volume of 824,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $258.02 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

