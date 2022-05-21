7,528 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.