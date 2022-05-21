7,528 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
