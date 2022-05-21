7,821 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of GPC traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 998,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,027. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.62. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

