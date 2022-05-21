$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $79.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $342.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.74 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $387.43 million to $432.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

