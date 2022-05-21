839,680 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 839,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of CoStar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,724,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,624,000 after purchasing an additional 949,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.