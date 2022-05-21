8,539 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $981,170,000 after acquiring an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,366,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

