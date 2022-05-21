893 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.30. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.