90,200 Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,689,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,113,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

