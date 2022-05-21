ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. UBS Group boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 320.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 42,440.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 87,852 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,693,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

