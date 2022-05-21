Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,843. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.