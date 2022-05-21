Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

FAX remained flat at $$2.98 on Friday. 741,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,118. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

