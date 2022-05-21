Abrams Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,280 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises about 7.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned 2.28% of AMERCO worth $325,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMERCO by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AMERCO by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $512.83. 37,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,889. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.99. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $499.75 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

