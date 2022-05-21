abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. abrdn has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

