abrdn plc Sells 2,547 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TDG stock opened at $550.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.01 and a 200 day moving average of $627.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.