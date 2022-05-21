Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $7,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. Absci has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

