Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

