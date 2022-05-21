Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.59

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 248391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

