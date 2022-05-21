Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.20.
Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after buying an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.