Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $92.28 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after buying an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

