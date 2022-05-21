Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 594,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

