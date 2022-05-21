Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $141.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

