Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $141.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,998,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,063,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
