Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$10.33. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 473,009 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 over the last 90 days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

