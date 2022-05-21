Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

