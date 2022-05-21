Advisor Resource Council Invests $549,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,451,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,037,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

