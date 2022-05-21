Advisor Resource Council Invests $907,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.26 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

