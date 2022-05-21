Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.